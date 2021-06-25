Anyswap (ANY) Hits Market Cap of $25.00 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $25.00 million and approximately $174,366.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00004234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00045638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00163771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00098634 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,317.89 or 0.98872102 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

