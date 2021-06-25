AO Asset Management LP Acquires 10,624 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AO Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $17,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 49.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 346,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,070,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 22.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $316.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,611. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.54.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

