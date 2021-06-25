AO Asset Management LP Acquires 61,250 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

AO Asset Management LP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 125.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,250 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.7% of AO Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $22,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

NXPI traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $205.29. 44,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

