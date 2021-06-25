AO Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 99,100 TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,100 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,000. AO Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of TripAdvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $469,170,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,365 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 820,640 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,860 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $82,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,055 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.26. 28,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,820. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRIP. Truist Financial upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.