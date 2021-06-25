AO Asset Management LP Buys 9,600 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AO Asset Management LP increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 2.2% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AO Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of CrowdStrike worth $29,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total transaction of $1,754,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.01. The stock had a trading volume of 88,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,769. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $258.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.