AO Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 271,400 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 271,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,595,000. AO Asset Management LP owned about 0.05% of Roblox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $287,018,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $206,186,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $98,397,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $84,860,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $58,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $2,227,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 588,295 shares of company stock worth $56,298,147.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.29. 230,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,592,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.15. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.