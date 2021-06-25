AO Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 540,200 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 540,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,059,000. Dynatrace makes up approximately 2.0% of AO Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AO Asset Management LP owned 0.19% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,577,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $4,156,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Dynatrace by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,769,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

