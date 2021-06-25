AO Asset Management LP Has $17.51 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

AO Asset Management LP reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 476,801 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $17,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 184.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.04. The stock had a trading volume of 876,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,520,309. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.86.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.