AO Asset Management LP Has $18.42 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AO Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,406 shares during the quarter. AO Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $18,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,640.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $228,349.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $50,778.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,162 shares of company stock worth $31,156,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $374.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.