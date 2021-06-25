AO Asset Management LP Has $18.55 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AO Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 64,537 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $10.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $528.08. The stock had a trading volume of 283,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,857. The stock has a market cap of $234.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $502.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.14 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

