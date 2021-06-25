AO Asset Management LP Has $20.98 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

AO Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,036 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises approximately 1.6% of AO Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $20,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after buying an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,177,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,473,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $545,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $545,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,641,506 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.06. 86,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.49. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

