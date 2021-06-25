AO Asset Management LP Has $26.64 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

AO Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,291 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up approximately 2.0% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AO Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Pinterest worth $26,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 89.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,933,000 after purchasing an additional 662,503 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 78.6% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

PINS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 227,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,824. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,281.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $653,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 923,739 shares of company stock worth $64,243,151 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

