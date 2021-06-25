AO Asset Management LP Has $34.94 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AO Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks makes up about 2.6% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AO Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of F5 Networks worth $34,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,499. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,101 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,124. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

