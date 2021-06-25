AO Asset Management LP Makes New $40.90 Million Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 642,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,895,000. Twitter comprises about 3.1% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AO Asset Management LP owned 0.08% of Twitter at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,442,276. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $144,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,136 shares of company stock worth $4,660,230. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.