AO Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 270,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,919,000. Cirrus Logic makes up approximately 1.7% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. AO Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of Cirrus Logic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $39,404,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 803.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 326,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,439,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $758,605. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $81.78. 4,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,985. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

