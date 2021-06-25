AO Asset Management LP Reduces Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

AO Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,447,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 670,068 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,536,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.09. 9,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.75, a P/E/G ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

