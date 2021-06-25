AO Asset Management LP Sells 300 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AO Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 2.9% of AO Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $38,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,487.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 584.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 398.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total value of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $545.63. 27,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,817. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.50 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $498.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.09, a P/E/G ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.32.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

