AO Asset Management LP Sells 75,900 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

AO Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive makes up approximately 2.5% of AO Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AO Asset Management LP owned about 0.10% of Peloton Interactive worth $33,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623,812. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.91. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 657,684 shares valued at $70,844,827. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTON. Roth Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

