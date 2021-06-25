APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in APA were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in APA by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in APA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 1,262.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 59,693 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in APA by 92.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 314,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 150,705 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at $1,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $22.26 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.94, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on APA shares. Barclays lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

