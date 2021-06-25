Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Apartment Income REIT worth $94,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

AIRC stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $50.38.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 in the last quarter.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

