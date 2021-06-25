Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of Apartment Income REIT worth $80,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

NYSE AIRC opened at $48.18 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

