API3 Trading Down 26.4% Over Last Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00006266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $27.52 million and $6.67 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, API3 has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00053526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00587115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038559 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

