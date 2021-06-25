Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Up to $38.59

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.59, but opened at $40.49. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands.

APOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.