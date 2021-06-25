Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $61.01.

Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

