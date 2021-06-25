Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Colliers Securities

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) had its target price increased by Colliers Securities from $36.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $60.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Apollo Medical by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

