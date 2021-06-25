AppCoins (APPC) Market Cap Hits $11.58 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and $98,980.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00054663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.00602948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038807 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,117,314 coins and its circulating supply is 245,117,313 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

