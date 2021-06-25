Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 567,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $75,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

