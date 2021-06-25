Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 44,001 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 567,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $75,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.95. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.