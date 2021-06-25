Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,392 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

