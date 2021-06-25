Apria (NYSE:APR) Shares Gap Down to $29.02

Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.02, but opened at $27.71. Apria shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 1,462 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on APR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $985.94 million and a PE ratio of 0.62.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $1,397,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $749,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $10,898,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

