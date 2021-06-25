AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.32% of AptarGroup worth $123,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.6% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 21.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,109,000 after purchasing an additional 142,589 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 42.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 17.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $140.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.78 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

