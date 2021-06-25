APY.Finance (APY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $731,232.00

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001258 BTC on major exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $731,232.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00164907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00098095 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,541.00 or 1.00149495 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,267,451 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

