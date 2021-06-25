Aragon Court Price Tops $0.0482 on Exchanges (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $99,865.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00054000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.00588681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038098 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

