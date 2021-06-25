Arbidex (ABX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $102,656.00

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, Arbidex has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbidex has a market cap of $312,497.21 and $102,656.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arbidex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00053427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00588596 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038718 BTC.

Arbidex Profile

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arbidex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbidex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.