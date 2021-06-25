Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.56. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 3,037,735 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $317.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.