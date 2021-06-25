ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €31.00 by Nord/LB

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €31.00 ($36.47) target price from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €32.84 ($38.63).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

