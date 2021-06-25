ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

NYSE:MT opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.