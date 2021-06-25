Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 44,658 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.56% of Arch Resources worth $48,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after buying an additional 396,151 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,042 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 442,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

