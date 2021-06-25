Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC lowered its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 58,501 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises approximately 5.0% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned 0.26% of Ares Capital worth $20,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 27.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 11.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 25.8% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 12.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCC. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.