Argan, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.

Argan has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Argan stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. 164,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,684. The company has a market capitalization of $755.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

In other Argan news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,392.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $50,875.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,126.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,461 shares of company stock worth $865,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

