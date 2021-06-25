ArGoApp Market Cap Reaches $3.05 Million (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00101143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00163273 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.55 or 1.00129613 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

