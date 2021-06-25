Argon Price Tops $0.0497 on Major Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. Argon has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $200,979.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00098723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00161134 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,232.02 or 0.99990297 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

