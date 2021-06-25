ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 6.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $124.54. The stock had a trading volume of 310,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,477,357. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.04.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.