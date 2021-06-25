ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 281,655 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 207.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,655 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $40,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.40. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.