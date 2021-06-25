ARK Investment Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 137.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fiverr International worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 68.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $16,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $246.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.13 and a 52 week high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

