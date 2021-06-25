ARK Investment Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 346.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,522 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMAWF stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $113.25 and a twelve month high of $177.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.20.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

