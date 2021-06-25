ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of MGDDF stock opened at $157.44 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $160.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.66.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGDDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.