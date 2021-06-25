Ark Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Ark has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $92.23 million and $2.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,174,990 coins and its circulating supply is 130,054,093 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

