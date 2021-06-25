Arqma (ARQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $39,744.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 31.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Arqma has a market cap of $494,296.32 and approximately $39,744.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 74.3% lower against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,454.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,866.64 or 0.05579669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.15 or 0.01405359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.64 or 0.00390489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00122759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.65 or 0.00611729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00381231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007094 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038472 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,649,078 coins and its circulating supply is 9,604,534 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

