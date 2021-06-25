ASD (BTMX) Market Capitalization Achieves $268.92 Million (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $268.92 million and $570,362.00 worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00586488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00038483 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

